A second victim has died following a crash Sunday afternoon in Corinth that police believe was caused by an intoxicated driver.
Gary Bennett, 29, of Virginia, died Tuesday morning at a local hospital, where he was taken after the crash that occurred in the 6600 block of Interstate 35E.
According to police Bennett and 22-year-old Gary Clark of Corinth were changing a tire when a black Ford hatchback traveling north on the highway struck the two men. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ford hatchback, identified as William Robert Blair of Denton, was initially arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. Following Bennett’s death Corinth police announced the intoxication assault charge had been upgraded to intoxication manslaughter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.