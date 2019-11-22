Corinth city employee

A Corinth city employee shows what the city vehicle, uniform and badge looks like. Residents are asked to look for these things when someone comes to their home and claims to be a city employee.

 Courtesy of the Corinth Police Department

The Corinth Police Department is alerting residents of an incident in which three men claimed to be with the city employees before burglarizing a home.

According to a press release issued by the department, officers responded to a home in the 2800 block of Tori Oaks Trail around 1 p.m. Wednesday of a report of a burglary in progress.

The release stated the elderly homeowner told officers that three Hispanic males knocked on her front door and said they were Corinth water department employees and needed to fix a leak inside of the residence.

The homeowner let the three males in and asked them more questions about the leak. Soon after a family member arrived at the house, and the men left in a brown Ford F-150.

“We want to remind all citizens that city of Corinth water department employees wear uniforms with city logos and operate vehicles with city logos as well,” police said in a press release. “City of Corinth water employees will not ask to enter your residence.”

Rather, employees will leave door tags for information about leaks. They will also have a city badge.

The department posted on its Facebook page a picture of what the city employees were when working in the field.

Residents are asked to call 911 if they have any questions.

