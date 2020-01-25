Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) has recognized Keep Corinth Beautiful (KCB) as a recipient of the 2019 Coca-Cola Public Space Recycling Grant.
In celebration of America Recycles Day on Nov. 15, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB) and KTB announced the first-ever 2019 Coca-Cola Public Space Recycling Grant Program to provide KTB affiliates with monetary assistance to help start or strengthen their public space recycling programs. The grants are focused on increasing access to recycling options in parks, green spaces, recreation areas, and on city streets, and educating residents on recycling.
Corinth has received $2,000 to support their recycling project to provide recycling services at public parks and events. Along with grant money to purchase recycling bins and signage for parks and events, KTB will provide technical assistance as needed to help create effective educational tools to accompany the bin placement.
In addition to Corinth, the affiliate community of Salado was awarded $2,000 to initiate a recycling bin program in their downtown core.
“We are proud to partner with CCSWB to offer these recycling grants to our affiliates,” said Sara Nichols, program director of Keep Texas Beautiful. “We hope to continue to support our affiliates in their efforts to educate and spread awareness about recycling in Texas.”
CCSWB is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the United States. CCSWB produces, markets and distributes Coca-Cola brands in Texas and parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
“CCSWB is committed to increasing recycling efforts throughout Texas,” said Morris Smith, director of public affairs and corporate communications. “We are proud to support KTB affiliates and help educate Texans on the importance of recycling.”
To learn more about KTB resources and current grant opportunities, visit ktb.org/grants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.