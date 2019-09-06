Xplor Preschool & School Age Care

Ruby Jackson, left, and Jaxon Miles

 

 Courtesy of Xplor Preschool & School Age Care

Students at Xplor Preschool & School Age Care in Corinth recently held a lemonade stand and raised more than $800 to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a national childhood cancer foundation dedicated to raising funds for research into new treatments and cures for all children battling cancer.

Students staffed the stand and sold lemonade and treats to their fellow students, families, staff and teachers, while learning the importance of helping children in need.

This initiative was part of a joint effort between all Xplor Preschools in Texas and their sister schools in Florida, Chesterbrook Academy Preschools, which partnered together this summer to hold fundraisers for ALSF. Collectively, the schools raised more than $24,200 for the organization.

