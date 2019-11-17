Corinth tree lighting

Corinth’s annual tree lighting ceremony is set for Dec. 2.

 Courtesy of the city of Corinth

The city of Corinth is preparing for its annual tree lighting ceremony.

The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Corinth City Hall, 3300 Corinth Parkway. The event is free.

A performance by the Lake Dallas District Choir will begin the evening, and Santa arrives at 6:20 p.m.

From 6:35-7 p.m. there will be a performance by the Lake Dallas Jazz Band followed by a presentation of “North Pole Texas” by Le Theatre de Marionette Puppet Show.

The jazz band resumes its performance at 7:30 p.m.

Throughout the evening there will be food trucks, cookie decorating, crafts and a trackless train. Children will have the opportunity to have pictures with Santa and to write letters to Santa.

Residents are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy donation for Toys for Tots.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments