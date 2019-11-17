The city of Corinth is preparing for its annual tree lighting ceremony.
The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Corinth City Hall, 3300 Corinth Parkway. The event is free.
A performance by the Lake Dallas District Choir will begin the evening, and Santa arrives at 6:20 p.m.
From 6:35-7 p.m. there will be a performance by the Lake Dallas Jazz Band followed by a presentation of “North Pole Texas” by Le Theatre de Marionette Puppet Show.
The jazz band resumes its performance at 7:30 p.m.
Throughout the evening there will be food trucks, cookie decorating, crafts and a trackless train. Children will have the opportunity to have pictures with Santa and to write letters to Santa.
Residents are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy donation for Toys for Tots.
