The city of Corinth has called on some unique workers to help clear the path for a future community development.
A herd of 208 goats will be working to clear the way for the forthcoming Commons at Agora in Corinth, a centralized gathering space.
In a video published by the city, Engineering Services Coordinator Andrea Parker said using the goats came as a more natural alternative to clearing the space with bulldozers and backhoes.
“When we did our research, not only are goats a huge cost saving for the city, they are also one of the most effective and natural ways to protect the trees, the drainage, the land and the species that are still living in this plot of land,” Parker said. “So whenever you bring big machinery in, you have a really high chance of damaging root systems to trees. So goats, naturally light-footed and sure-footed, are a good way to protect the trees and eat off all the invasive species so that the team and arborists can really get in there and look at what we have and the beautiful trees that we’re going to save.”
Parker said the goats would be on the land for about a week.
The space will be used as the city’s future park named Commons at Agora, which is slated to include a stage, fountain, interactive water features and a big lawn, Parker said.
