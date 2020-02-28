United Way of Denton County, the Denton County Workforce Success Leadership Team and the Early Childhood Coalition (ECC) provided the community with new books thanks to a $17,435 grant from OMG Book Grant, a partnership of First Book and United Ways of Texas.
First Book is a nonprofit social enterprise focused on providing equal education for low income children. In partnership with United Ways of Texas, First Book launched the OMG Book Grant to provide free books for low-income children across Texas.
With this grant, United Way of Denton County, the Denton County Workforce Success Leadership Team, and the Early Childhood Coalition provided 5,593 books to 42 Title I schools and childcare facilities serving low-income families throughout Denton County.
“As one of the fastest growing counties in the country, our community faces educational challenges related to at-risk students reading at grade level,” said UWDC President and CEO Gary Henderson. “Third-graders reading at level has been on the decline which is alarming because this metric predicts high school graduation rates and overall success. With the help of First Book and United Ways of Texas, our collective partners are thrilled to get students excited about reading.”
The grant gifted 25 Title I elementary schools in Denton ISD and Lewisville ISD and five childcare facilities in the area with First Book gift certificates which allowed educators to login and select books that fit their students best. Gift certificates ranged from $300 to $500 and enabled educators to purchase brand-new books to stock library shelves and put in the hands of children. Each school and childcare facility obtained 100-plus books ranging from fiction to nonfiction, and educational, social and emotional learning. Bilingual books for students were an appreciated commodity.
“The most exciting thing as a librarian was that I was able to get a large number of Spanish language books, that are hard to come across,” said McNair Elementary librarian Michelle Heidrich. “I was so happy and so were my students.”
In addition, 12 Title I elementary schools in Little Elm ISD, Northwest ISD and Lake Dallas ISD received a collective 900-plus books via delivery from United Way of Denton County volunteers. The schools were thrilled to fill their library shelves and use the books as incentives and prizes for the students to celebrate the joy of reading.
“I was so overwhelmed and excited to get them in the kids’ hands,” said Oak Point Elementary librarian Ashley Strahan. “They are going to love these books.”
For more information on the Early Childhood Coalition and the Denton County Workforce Success Leadership Team visit unitedwaydenton.org/EarlyChildhood or unitedwaydenton.org/dcwslt.
For more information on First Book OMG Book award visit firstbook.org/blog/2019/11/14/first-book-awards-more-than-2-4-million-across-24-states/.
