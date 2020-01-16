Ballot Box
File Photo

The Denton Republican Women’s Club will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Jan. 21, at the Denton County Elections Administration office, 701 Kimberly Drive, Suite A101, Denton. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The forum will be held debate style and questions will be taken from the audience.  

Candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House Congressional Districts 24 and 26,  Criminal Court of Appeals Place 3 and 4, 2nd Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6 and 7, State Board of Education District 14, State Representative House Districts 64, 65 and 106, Denton County 431st District Court, Denton County 462nd District Court, Denton County Sherriff, Denton County Commissioner Precincts 1 and 3 and Denton County Constable Precincts 3 and 4 have confirmed that they will be attending.

Candidates will be available to visit with voters before and after the meeting.

Interested Republicans are invited to attend, according to DRWC Candidate Forum Committee Chair Lynn Yeargain.

