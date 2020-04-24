Deputies from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) were involved in a fatal shooting Friday in Denton.
According to DCSO officials, the sheriff’s office received information about a person wanted for aggravated assault, serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon - family violence out of the Fort Worth Police Department. Authorities said the suspect, Marlon Bonds, had shot his girlfriend Thursday in Fort Worth and threatened to kill others.
DCSO deputies were working with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Denton Police Department in the search for Bonds.
Around 10 a.m., Denton County warrant deputies located the suspect in the Buc-cee’s convenience store parking lot located at 5005 S. Interstate 35E in Denton, according to a press release.
Deputies observed Bonds exit his vehicle, walk to the rear and go into the trunk. Deputies approached Bonds’ vehicle, blocking his exit in order to keep him from fleeing. Bonds reentered the vehicle and produced a handgun at which time the deputies fired their weapons striking Bonds multiple times. Bonds was transported to Medical City Denton where he was pronounced dead.
No other civilians or deputies were injured, and the Texas Rangers are investigating this incident.
