The incumbents with Denton County ties were successful in retaining their seats in many of the county, state and federal races Tuesday night.
Among the local winners was Bobbie Mitchell, a Republican, who won re-election for Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 3. Mitchell defeated Democrat Delia Parker-Mims by securing 57.9 percent of the votes (43,470 votes) to Parker-Mims’ 42.1 percent (31,578).
In the race for Precinct 1, Republican Ryan Williams secured 60 percent of the votes (75,441) to defeat Democrat Sandy Swan (50,306).
Sheriff Tracy Murphree, a Republican, cruised to a victory over write-in candidate Freyja Odinsdottir. Murphree ended the night with 94.3 percent of the votes (279,130).
At the state level, Republican Jane Nelson won another term in State Senate, District 12, by securing 62.4 percent of the votes (289,646) over Democrat Shadi Zitoon.
Tan Parker, a Republican, defeated Democrat Leslie Peeler with 67.5 percent of the votes (73,114) to retain his State Representative, District 63, seat.
Michelle Beckley, a Democrat, won re-election over Republican Kronda Thimesch in the race for State Representative, District 65. Beckley received 51.5 percent of the votes (40,416) to Thimesch’s 38,065.
In District 64, incumbent Lynn Stucky, a Republican, defeated Democrat Angela Brewer by securing 54.9 percent of the votes (47,990) to Brewer’s 39,389.
Incumbent Jared Patterson, a Republican, won re-election with 58.5 percent of the votes (73,519) over Democrat Jennifer Skidonenko (52,136).
Among the local federal winners was Republican Michael Burgess, who won another term in the race for U.S. Representative, District 26. Burgess received 60.7 percent of the votes (259,780) to Democrat Carol Iannuzzi’s 37.2 percent (159,156) and Libertarian Mark Boler’s 2.1 percent (9,154).
