The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday instated a local disaster declaration for threat of wildland fires due to dry conditions in Denton County effective immediately.
The Commissioners Court, in the interest of fire safety and fire prevention, is asking for the cooperation of all Denton County residents with respect to outdoor burning. High winds, low humidity and dead/dormant vegetation have contributed to the risk of large and destructive wildfires. At risk are homes, valuable property and lives. Denton County has experienced an increase in wildfires this season with several burning multiple acres.
Denton County is experiencing dry weather with little chance for relief in the immediate future. Denton County is currently classified in moderate drought conditions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Map and has seen an increase in frequency of wildfires. The Denton County ban on outdoor burning will continue until drought conditions are alleviated. The mandatory burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning, includes restrictions on outdoor hot work (welding and cutting torch operations) and the use of certain combustible materials. Violation of the Commissioners Court executive-ordered burn ban is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
“Prevention of potential wildland fires is essential to the safety of County residents. Wildfires can be devastating and difficult on everyone, especially farmers and ranchers; wildfires can destroy not only lives and property, but livelihood as well. With everyone’s help we can make our communities a safer place to live and enjoy life,” said County Judge Andy Eads.
Denton County Emergency Services Chief Jody Gonzalez stated: “Citizens should take measures to protect their home by removing unwanted combustible debris and vegetation away from their homes and be sure to keep water hoses ready and accessible in the event a small fire starts. Always call 911 early to notify your fire department of any fire to assure a faster response and that complete extinguishment has occurred.
