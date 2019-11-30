The Denton County Republican Party honored its activists from around the county at its annual Volunteer Dinner on Nov. 21.
Gloria McDonald, precinct chair in Bartonville, received the coveted Precinct Chair of the Year Award, originated in 1998 to recognize the Denton County Republican Precinct Chair who has fulfilled his/her responsibilities in an exemplary manner. In presenting the award to McDonald, Connie Hudson and Kronda Thimesch, previous recipients of the award, praised McDonald for her personal contact with her constituents and for her faithful involvement in outreach within her community.
The prestigious Chairman’s Award was given to three recipients: Corey Haughton of Pilot Point, the party’s vice chair of fundraising; Dena Meek of Oak Point, the party’s chaplain; and Nick Augustine of Shady Shores, the party’s vice chair of outreach. They have helped build the Denton County Republican Party in many outstanding ways, according to Chairman Jayne Howell, who presented the awards. Their service as party officers and dedicated activists has been invaluable to the party, she said.
The DCRP’s highest award, Volunteer of the Year Award, was jointly presented by Camille Johnson and LeeAnn Breading, previous recipients of the award. The award went to Kelly Sayre of Corinth in recognition of his years of unselfish volunteerism at many Republican Party activities, Republican campaigns, club events, and within community organizations in numerous ways.
The DCRP’s Lifetime Achievement Award, given to recognize the faithful service and lifetime achievements of dedicated activists, went to Kathy Carrington and Avie Raburn, both of Lewisville. In presenting the award, Chairman Howell praised them for their years of faithful involvement within the Party.
GOP clubs from across the county recognized their Outstanding Members. Those honorees included: McDonald (Denton County Conservative Coalition): Lynn Yeargain of Hickory Creek (Denton County Republican Assembly); Melody Kohout of Denton (Denton Republican Women’s Club); Spencer Brolsma of Corinth (Denton County Young Republicans); Sandra Griffith of Flower Mound (Flower Mound Area Republican Club); Shelli Hammons of Denton (Lakeside Republican Club); Sharon Jones of The Colony (Legacy Republican Club); Gwendolyn Miller-Shain of Denton (North Texas College Republicans); Joyce Kelley of Carrollton (Republican Women of Denton, Collin, Dallas Counties); and Susan Galbraith of Denton (Texas Strong Republican Women).
Yeargain was announced as the recipient of the Senate District 12 Volunteer of the Year Award. She will be honored along with other volunteers across the state at a special ceremony held by the Republican Party of Texas in December.
Jon David Wells of The Wells Report acted as master of ceremonies for the evening. Texas Republican Party Chairman James Dickey gave the keynote address.
Over 200 people from across North Texas attended the event, according to Chairman Jayne Howell, which was successful in achieving its dual goals of honoring the party’s dedicated activists and giving all who attended a truly delightful evening.
