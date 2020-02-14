Corinth residents will have two races to watch during the May 2 elections.
Friday was the last day for candidates to file to run for the municipal and school board elections.
In Corinth, Steve Holzwarth will face Lindsey Rayl for City Council, Place 3. Incumbent Lowell Johnson is not seeking re-election.
Holzwarth, a real estate broker, has lived in Corinth for five years. Rayl, who works in business development, has lived in the city for over 13 years.
Incumbents Sam Burke (Place 1) and Tina Henderson (Place 4) did not draw opponents.
In Lake Dallas ISD, Mark Tucker and James Hutchison are running for Place 6 on the Board of Trustees.
Tucker, who lives in Hickory Creek and is an insurance agent, has lived in the district for 19 years. Hutchison, who lives in Hickory Creek and is an assistant principal, has lived in the district for over a year.
