Michael Minassian’s outstanding performance at the area audition earned him a spot in the All-State Band, which is the most prestigious honor a Texas music student can receive.
The senior bassoonist is preparing to represent Lake Dallas in the All-State 5A Symphonic Band from Feb. 12-15 in San Antonio.
Denise Kennedy, the director of bands and director of jazz studies, said she could not be more proud of Michael’s dedication for the past few years.
“He has been close to making it every year and it's wonderful to finally see his hard work pay off,” Kennedy said. “He is an amazing musician and has remained incredibly positive throughout the process.”
After waiting four years, Minassian let out a sigh of relief after making the All-State Band.
“It was four years of practicing a lot, staying really focused, and mentally preparing,” he said. “Because it was so important to me, it was easy to stay motivated.”
Only the most committed students make it to the All-State Band level. To put that in perspective, only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State Musicians.
“An honor like this requires a high level of dedication, patience and fortitude,” Kennedy said. “It's undeniable that there were many, many hours of individual preparation that went into this outcome.”
Minassian expressed gratitude to his parents, sister, private instructor and band directors for their supportive roles throughout this journey. His late great grandmother was also very supportive as she would sit and listen to him practice for hours. Although he’s undecided about which music school to attend, Michael is determined to pursue a music education degree in the near future.
