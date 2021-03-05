Lake Dallas High School will host its graduation at the school’s Falcon Stadium on May 26, ensuring all graduating students will have the opportunity to say goodbye at their campus before leaving for their future endeavors.
Graduation will take place 8 p.m. May 26, the same day as originally scheduled at the University of North Texas Coliseum. UNT informed school districts this venue would not be available for graduation ceremonies this spring because of COVID-19 precautions. School and district leaders agreed Falcon Stadium would offer the closest semblance to the traditional event and provide a great, familiar location for families.
Gayle Stinson, Lake Dallas ISD superintendent of schools, said she’s excited to provide seniors a final opportunity to say goodbye to their friends at home in an event that meets school traditions.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to provide our impending graduates with one final event at home for their senior year,” she said. “This is the perfect opportunity to celebrate our students in the traditional manner they deserve, and it’s a great way to thank them for all they’ve done through the years as Falcons, representing our schools with honor.”
Graduating students and their families will receive additional logistical information about the ceremony, such as arrival times and parking, through school communication in the coming weeks. Full details about all senior activities will be communicated directly to families once finalized.
