At a special school board meeting on Monday, Lake Dallas ISD trustees unanimously voted to name Gary Patterson as interim superintendent, placing a veteran leader at the helm of the district until a permanent superintendent is found.
Patterson is a well-respected former superintendent, having led East Central Independent School District in the San Antonio area for 14 years. He retired in 2014 and has since gone on to serve as interim superintendent at other school districts such as Pflugerville ISD, La Vernia ISD and Falls City ISD.
Wes Eversole, deputy superintendent, will serve as acting superintendent from June 15 to 21, while Patterson will take over after June 21 until a superintendent search is complete. He will work with trustees to steer the direction of Lake Dallas ISD for the next several months as they search for a new superintendent to replace Gayle Stinson, who was recently named the next superintendent of Birdville ISD.
“The board is exceptionally grateful to have a professional with the experience and skills of Mr. Patterson coming in to assist us with his leadership during this transition period,” said Lance Stacy, president of the Lake Dallas ISD Board of Trustees. “Mr. Patterson may only be here temporarily, but we know he is the right person for the support of our students and staff at this moment.”
In his time at East Central ISD, a 260-square-mile school district, he championed several successful bond packages to modernize the district and also oversaw an increased focus on dual-language programs. His career in education began in 1976 as a teacher. In addition to East Central ISD, he reached the ranks of superintendent at two other school districts, Valley Mills ISD and Taylor ISD.
