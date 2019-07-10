We recognized Charles and Elaine Emery for their many contributions and exemplary public service to Denton County during a recent Commissioners Court meeting.
Charles Emery played a crucial role in drafting House Bill 3323 in 2001, which created the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA). Since then, he has served on the board of directors, worked with cities to approve half-cent sales tax to fund public transportation, and continued to serve 16 years with DCTA, which now carries more than three million passengers per year on its bus and commuter rail systems. Emery, whose roots in Denton County go back four generations, has also served on the Regional Transportation Council, the Dallas Regional Mobility Coalition and the Tarrant Regional Transportation Coalition.
Elaine Emery has likewise contributed much to the county, serving on numerous boards including the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation, Denton County Public Health Department Advisory Board, Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County and Christian Community Action where she served two six-year terms. Elaine also served as board chair for four years Medical City Lewisville.
Thank you both for your many years of service.
Flower Mound updates county on town initiatives
During a recent Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, we learned the latest on Flower Mound’s River Walk and Lakeside Village.
Restaurant row is under construction on the River Walk, which is anchored by a Courtyard by Marriott, and Home2Suites and features a splash pad, amphitheater and a new retail/office building,
Lakeside Village is the latest development in the works, which will bring additional $1.5 billion in value to the town along with seven restaurants lining Lake Grapevine on the south side.
Andrea Roy, Director of Economic Development in Flower Mound, also touted the accolades Flower Mound has received, including “Happiest Small Town in America” by Top Counseling Schools, the “Most Livable Small City” by SmartAsset and the “Safest City in Texas” by SafeHome and The Home Security Advisor.
The town has continued to diversify its tax base with additional commercial, retail and industrial business. In 2017-2018, the town collected $12.2 million in sales tax. In the first six months of 2018-2019, sales taxes had increased 8.2 percent.
The town also began developing themed parks, recently opening Thrush Park, which is dinosaur-themed. Stone Creek Park with its tree-themed park sports a new shade structure.
The community update is part of a weekly series of updates during our Commissioners Court meetings from each of the 44 communities across Denton County.
We look forward to these updates and hope to return the favor in the near future.
County officials inform Lake Cities Chamber members
I joined Denton County Judge Andy Eads and Precinct One Commissioner Hugh Coleman at a Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting in June where we had the opportunity to update business and community leaders about growth and other county initiatives.
As you’ve likely heard, Denton County continues to grow at a quick rate adding more than 25,000 people last year alone. Among North Central Texas counties, Denton County has the second highest growth rate behind Collin County.
Each of our 44 communities has experienced growth. What you may not know is that Ponder has the highest growth rate at 30.9 percent, followed by Northlake with 20.6 percent and Hickory Creek with 14.5 percent.
These numbers paint a picture of the challenges we all face in grappling with fast growth – from providing services and planning transportation needs to expanding housing availability and diversifying employment opportunities.
At the county level, these issues are taken into consideration as we plan services for the coming year. In 2009, Denton County employed 1,481 people. Today, we have an estimated 1,700 employees who provide necessary services – whether that includes more deputies and detention officers for public safety, additional employees to handle in excess of $6 million collected daily for an estimated 125 entities through the tax assessor/collector division or opening additional courts with judges and staff to handle increasing caseloads.
Annual road report complies with Texas Transportation Code
Each year, Denton County Commissioners provide an update on roads within their precincts in accordance with the Texas Transportation Code, Section 252.006 and 251.005.
In my report, I listed two county-maintained roads in Precinct 3, totaling 3,033 feet: Folly Beach, in good condition, and North Hook Street, also in good condition. The amount of funds requested for Precinct 3 in the 2019 fiscal year was $273,000. No new county roads are anticipated to be open in my precinct and no traffic devices were replaced. No drainage expenses were incurred from June 8, 2018, until now. In addition, culverts located in Precinct 3 are inspected and replaced as necessary.
These reports provide transparency in how we maintain the roads within our precincts.
Point Vista/Turbeville road construction to finish in July
Construction on Point Vista and Turbeville roads in Hickory Creek is almost complete. The estimated $2 million dollar project involved reconstructing Point Vista as a three-lane, undivided concrete road and Turbeville Road as a four-lane, divided concrete road.
Turbeville is open to two-way traffic along Point Vista Road, the west side of Turbeville Road and one way (westbound) traffic on the east side of Turbeville Road.
The contractor is expected to finish the project by July, barring any rain delays. A ribbon cutting ceremony has been tentatively scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on July 18 at the Hickory Creek Town Hall.
We hope you’ll join us to commemorate the completion of this project.
Lake Dallas to gain new business
Ahern Rentals, which took over the former Coors Distribution plant, started construction to move in this summer. The heavy equipment sales, rental and repair service company is opening a superstore in Lake Dallas.
The Lake Dallas Community Development Corporation recently purchased property along south Lake Dallas Drive. A retreat this summer with the city council and development corporation will focus on economic goals for those properties, the downtown area and the Swisher Road corridor.
Sounds of Lewisville continue in July
The Sounds of Lewisville continue in July on Tuesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Wayne Ferguson Plaza at 150 W. Church St.
The free concert series will feature a smorgasbord of musicians ranging from Bidi Bidi Banda (All-Star Selena Tribute) with Silentt Echo on July 9 to Blaze of Glory with Back to Rock Student Showcase on July 16, Even It Up: Ultimate Heart Tribute with Ashmore on July 23, and Shameless A Tribute to Garth Brooks with Be the Next Performer on July 30.
Bring blankets and lawn chairs and your pets, if well behaved and on a leash. Food and other refreshments are sold onsite.
Lewisville to celebrate 50th anniversary of Texas International Pop Festival
On Labor Day weekend in 1969, more than 100,000 music fans converged on Lewisville for what would become one of the largest music events in Texas.
For three days at the former Dallas International Motor Speedway and a smaller stage on the Lewisville Lake shores, the Texas International Pop Festival featured such performers as Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, Santana and more.
Fifty years later, the Texas Pop Turns 50 celebration is slated for Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Lake Park Golf Course from 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. each day.
ZZ Top will be the headliner on Saturday with Chicago headlining on Sunday. Both performances are at 10 p.m. Other performers include: Sarah Jaffee, Bombasta, The Box Tops, Animotion, Glen Clark Band, and Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights – to name a few.
For ticket, parking and other information, visit https://www.cityoflewisville.com/about-us/city-departments/community-relations-tourism/special-events-festivals/50th-anniversary-texas-international-pop-festival.
Connect with us: Be sure and connect with Denton County on Facebook at facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on Twitter @DentonCountyTX.
If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is bobbie.mitchell@dentoncounty.com and my office number is 972-434-4780.
