Corinth plans Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
If you and your family or friends would like to swing into the holidays with some music and festivities, then Corinth City Hall is hosting their Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 330 Corinth Parkway in Corinth.
Plan to stop by for some food truck treats, cookie decorating and crafts including letters to Santa.
There will also be a special visit from Santa followed by a picture opportunity.
Stop by Sanger library for life skills lessons
Learn how to live a truly self-sufficient lifestyle with Sanger Public Library’s Homesteading event.
Topics covered will include growing your own garden, making homemade artisan bread and mayonnaise, and how to use those ingredients in the food preservation process, no matter where you live.
You can even gain some knowledge on how to start your own herd or flock if you have a living space that includes a little more room. Stop by from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 and bring a friend or family member.
Heritage Festival set for Nov. 2 in Denton
Learn more about plants and animals at the free event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center. Special guests from the Texas Master Naturalist, Texas Master Gardeners and Texas Parks & Wildlife organizations will be on hand.
From 8 to 10 a.m., learn about Texas trees and how to plant, water and prune them. Families are welcome to join in to sing songs and listen to stories during Arbor Day StoryTime. And, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., see a live raptor and learn more about these birds.
Find out more on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/525981044807297/.
Frisco Community Parade set for Nov. 9
With a theme, “Frisco; Like no other,” the city is planning the Frisco Community Parade to mark Veterans Day and to celebrate community pride. The event will include floats, school marching bands, football teams, civic organizations, youth sports teams, businesses and more.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Toyota Stadium and will travel east on Main Street through the historic downtown area, ending at North County Road.
Find out more information about the parade or how to participate at http://friscoparade.com/27/About.
New Director hired for Prosper Economic Development Corporation
Mary Ann Moon, CEcD, FM, HLM, will help the Prosper Economic Development Corporation to attract corporate relocation as well as office, retail and hotel development.
She officially started Oct. 1 but has worked for Prosper since the summer. She was recently the business and economic development advocate for AECOM and served as vice president of economic development and marketing for Tice Engineering, Inc.
Corinth holiday market combines gift options, helping others
Corinth’s Chi Omega Christmas Market, a holiday shopping event, will be held at Corinth City Hall, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 22. Over 175 merchants will showcase food, toys and gifts for all ages, while supporting a greater cause.
Chi Omega Christmas Market has distributed more than $6 million to their community through grants, local charities, and collegiate scholarships.
Plan ahead for Denton Holiday Lighting Festival on Dec. 6
Be sure to mark your calendar for the 31st annual Denton Holiday Lighting Festival on the downtown Denton Square on Dec. 6.
The event features music, food, vendors, holiday performances, Santa’s workshop, horse drawn wagons, photos with Santa and much more. The Wassail Weekend begins 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and continues Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Downtown merchants provide free tastings both days.
Stay tuned for new events planned this year by visiting www.dentonholidaylighting.com.
Denton County holiday closure for Thanksgiving
Denton County offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for Thanksgiving. All offices will reopen at the regularly-scheduled times on Monday, Dec. 2.
Regional road and bridge updates
FM 720 North – The contractor is working on lime subgrade, placing asphalt, tying steel for southbound lanes from Martop to U.S. 380 and barricades. The contractor will continue to place concrete for inlet tops and sidewalks on southbound lanes. The project is on track for March 2020 completion.
U.S. 380 East – (Loop 288 to U.S. 377) The 95% plans were completed and submitted for review on May 20, 2019. (U.S. 377 to county line) Consultant completed work on 95 percent plans and submitted for review on July 26, 2019. Utility coordination meeting was held on Oct. 17, 2019. Meetings are coordinated monthly.
U.S. 377 North – Public meeting will be scheduled to coincide with 60 percent schematic delivery in spring 2020. TNP continues efforts toward the 60% schematic.
U.S. 380 Feasibility Study – Following public meetings in January; a second public meeting is tentatively scheduled for December 2019.
FM 428 – Project is from east Windsor Drive to West Sherman Drive/proposed outer loop. TxDOT to initiate feasibility study. Anticipate selection of firm by end of 2019.
FM 1385 – Work authorization for schematic and environmental documentation has been executed. Kick-off meeting was held on Oct. 17.
FM 2931 – Due to change in project managers at onset of project, TxDOT likely to schedule a second kick-off meeting, tentatively expected in late November/early December 2019.
FM 455 – From west of FM 2450 to east of Marion Road; contractor submitted plans to TxDOT for utility relocations on Aug. 20 with a utility meeting held on Oct. 19. The contractor is revising the profile at Sam Bass Road to improve intersection sight distance. The contractor is finalizing the pre-95% plan review that will include a traffic control plan, signals and illumination. The 95% plans are on schedule for submittal in January 2020.
FM 455 at I-35 – Environmental clearance received on Oct. 7. The contractor continues progress toward pre-95% plan review that will include traffic control plan, signals and illumination. The 95% plans are on track for submittal in January 2020.
I-35 North – Environmental approval was received on Oct. 7 for the estimated $546.5 million project from U.S. 380 to 0.7 miles north of FM 3002. The project received $546.5 million in CAT 12 funding. Funding was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission on Aug. 29.
I-35E/Mayhill – This $55.6 million project to reconstruct the interchange at Mayhill and I-35E is projected to begin in May 2021. The contractor finalized 60 percent design and submitted to TxDOT for review; anticipate receipt of survey on northbound frontage road in November 2019. First utility coordination meeting was held on Oct. 17.
I-35/35E/35W Merge – TxDOT and consultant are working on bridge layouts for approval from both the district and bridge division in Austin prior to 30 percent plans. The project received $319.3 million in CAT 12 funding, which was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission on Aug. 29.
I-35E/Loop 288/Brinker/Mayhill – Anticipate the opening of the Brinker exchange soon, dependent upon signal installation. Asphalt paving on southbound main lanes, Brinker, Loop 288; concrete flat work; and constructing center median barrier are activities expected in October. Traffic switch occurred on Oct. 16 to move Loop 288 lanes to the outside under I-35E, allowing the contractor to construct the middle segment.
County road and bridge updates
Arvin Hill Road Project US 377 to Red Mesa -
Red Mesa to New Hope under construction, scheduled completion March 2020. New Hope to US 377 scheduled completion September 2020.
U.S. 377/Stewart/Arvin Hill Intersection Improvements – TxDOT is reviewing 95 percent plans for the intersection improvements.
Sam Bass Road Project - FM 455 North of Nance Road – Contract to be awarded in November. Utility relocation coordination ongoing.
Pecan Valley Road Culvert Replacement -
Contract to be awarded in November. Utility relocation coordination ongoing.
Rockhill Road/Arvin Hill Road Project Red Mesa to UP RR - Revisions to 100 percent plans for USACE comments underway. Utility relocation coordination ongoing.
Hackberry Creek Park Road Project- Mitigation plan for USACE impacts underway.
Lois Road West Culvert Replacement - Survey and Engineering study ongoing.
Rector Road West Culvert - Survey and Engineering has begun. Estimated ready to bid October 2019.
Hickory Creek Road Street Lights - Request to Oncor to provide cost estimate for installation has been made.
Fishtrap Road – Project from Dallas North Tollway to FM 1385 with potential improvements west of FM 1385 could serve as an alternate route for U.S. 380. NCTCOG has created a funding graphic of Fishtrap and the surrounding area. NCTCOG continues to meet internally on potential solutions. Town of Prosper working toward designing segments of Fishtrap Road within town limits ahead of potential funding partnership with NCTCOG.
Mayhill Road – From north of Quail Creek Road to U.S. 380, paving operations are underway.
City of Denton, TxDOT, NCTCOG, and ITS met on September 19, 2019, to discuss feasibility of adding McKinney/Mayhill intersection to Mayhill project. Signal contractor has begun work on Mills and US 380 signal installations. Driveway design/constructability review and right of entry identification/acquisition underway. On segment from N. Quail Creek to Colorado, project will be bid as separate job. Design and ROW acquisition are ongoing.
Dallas North Tollway, Extension 4B –NTTA is working to obtain rights of entry to complete survey. Contractor is working toward the final plans. Construction is expected to begin in first quarter 2020 and finish by first quarter 2022.
Lake Sharon Extension – The city has been working with the contractor and bond companies and anticipates the execution of construction documents by end of October 2019.
Sam Bass Road – From FM 455 to approximately 500 feet north of Nance Road, this estimated $3.5 million project will rebuild the road as a two-lane rural road and realign the intersection with FM 455. Bid documents were submitted to the county. Utility coordination efforts are underway.
Shady Shores Road – TxDOT has drafted funding agreement. City of Lake Dallas has executed ICA to obligate 50 percent of funding for engineering with an agreement to be placed on Commissioners Court agenda for consideration. Town of Shady Shores has executed ICA to obligate 50 percent of funding for engineering. Commissioners Court approved the agreements on Aug. 27. On Oct. 15, 2019, Denton County Commissioners Court approved a Request for Qualifications for preliminary engineering and environmental efforts. Qualification statements are due on November 14, 2019.
Denton County Precinct One Commissioner Hugh Coleman can be reached at (940) 349-2810. The main office is located at 1175 Union Hill Road in Sanger. He is also available by appointment only at the Steven E. Copeland Government Center at 1400 FM 424, Suite 139 in Cross Roads or the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square at 110 W. Hickory St., Suite 323 in Denton.
