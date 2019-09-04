TXDOT funds earmarked for I-35 in Precinct 1
More highway funding for I-35, I-35E, and Mayhill Road is proposed for Denton County Precinct One within the next three years.
Specifically, pursuant to the 2020 Unified Transportation Program, $320 million dollars has been included for improvements to Interstate Highway 35 all the way and north of Valley View and Interstate 35 from the wishbone to U.S. 380. $46 million has been allotted for improvements to Mayhill interchange as well.
The Unified Transportation Program is the Texas Department of Transportation’s 10-year plan that guides development of transportation projects across the state. The Texas Transportation Commission, which governs the Texas Department of Transportation, was expected to vote on the 2020 Unified Transportation Program on Aug. 29.
Improving the I-35 wishbone and the highway to the County line will improve safety and enhance mobility. This is and will continue to be one of our top priorities.
County increases library funding in 2019-2020 budget
Area libraries will receive $376,400 in funding from Denton County, an increase of $36,400 from the previous budget year.
Continued growth across Denton County has brought more people needing library services.
The additional funds provides resources to 11 libraries to help educate people including Aubrey, Carrollton, Flower Mound, Justin, Krum, Lewisville, Little Elm, Pilot Point, Ponder, Sanger and The Colony.
The following is a list of communities receiving library funds, the 2019 adopted budget amounts and the 2020 proposed budget amounts:
Aubrey 19,300 21,500
Carrollton 56,100 63,200
Flower Mound 49,700 57,000
Justin 12,600 13,100
Krum 13,400 13,700
Lewisville 71,000 78,900
Little Elm 38,800 43,600
Pilot Point 12,900 13,300
Ponder 11,600 12,000
Sanger 15,800 16,700
The Colony 38,800 43,400
Help local nonprofits on North Texas Giving Day
The official North Texas Giving Day on Sept. 19 is preceded by “10 Days of Giving” Sept. 9 through Sept. 18. Through the Communities Foundation of Texas, the annual North Texas Giving Day offers residents a chance to donate funds, attend public events and participate in service projects.
More than $48 million through 157,000 donations benefitted 2,700 nonprofits last year. Find out more about the nonprofits, events and more at www.northtexasgivingday.org.
Among the 225 nonprofits in Denton County participating this year are:
- United Way of Denton County, Inc. – empowers neighbors to invest in one another to help the Denton County community thrive. Working together, they identify needs, implement ideas and improve lives.
- Sanger Education Foundation – introduces and supports funding initiatives designed to strengthen the quality of education in Sanger ISD.
- 4Paws2Love – a Corinth-based no-kill, all-volunteer-run animal rescue serving DFW and surrounding areas.
- Frisco Family Services – Helps members of Frisco and Frisco ISD communities who are facing hunger, homeless and other urgent needs improve their quality of life and achieve self-sufficiency.
- Clothe a Child – addresses clothing needs of economically-disadvantaged children in communities through partnerships with Frisco, Little Elm, Prosper and Celina ISDs, churches, friends and businesses.
- Denton County Friends of the Family – dedicated to providing services to those impacted by sexual abuse and domestic violence with partnering with others to promote safety, hope, healing, prevention and justice.
- Children’s Advocacy Center of Denton County – empowers child abuse victims, their families and the community through education, healing and justice.
City of Corinth launches “My Corinth” mobile app
The City of Corinth recently released a free mobile app designed to provide information on city services, special events and important news.
The mobile app is part of the city’s strategic plan to improve communications with residents as well as delivery of services.
The app also provides maps and directions to parks, city facilities and other locations of interest; phone numbers for all city departments; and gives notifications from the city about traffic and other information.
Residents can search for “MyCorinth” in the Apple iTunes app store or the Android Google Play Store.
20th annual Arts & Autos Extravaganza coming soon
The 20th annual Arts & Autos Extravaganza will bring many hot rods, classic and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles to the downtown Denton Square on Sept. 14.
The annual event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. includes a silent auction, fine arts and crafts vendors, hands-on arts and crafts, games, Chalk Fest, live music and trophies to winners in the car, truck and motorcycle classes.
Denton County offices will close on Monday, Sept. 2
Denton County offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day. County offices will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3. However, Commissioners Court will not be having a regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The next regular Commissioners Court meeting will be on Sept. 10. A number of other city and town offices will be closed as well as school districts.
Sanger homecoming community pep rally on Sept. 18
With afternoons in the upper 90s, it is hard to believe homecoming season is around the corner.
The annual homecoming community pep rally for the Sanger High School Indians will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 18. That is just two days before the homecoming game against Mineral Wells at 7:30 p.m. at Sanger High School.
Regional road and bridge updates
FM 720 North – The contractor continues to place concrete for sidewalks and driveways on southbound lanes and placing riprap on culvert No. 3 and temporary striping on northbound lanes out to U.S. 380. On southbound lanes, lime and asphalt application are the main activities with completing culvert No. 3 and reinforcing concrete pipe out to culvert No. 3. No traffic changes are expected. The project is on track for March 2020 completion.
U.S. 380 East – (Loop 288 to U.S. 377) The 95% plans were completed and submitted for review on May 20, 2019. (U.S. 377 to county line) Consultant completed work on 95 percent plans and submitted for review on July 26, 2019. Utilities are working on design.
U.S. 377 North – TNP submitted 30% schematic to TxDOT. TxDOT review is underway. Public meeting will be scheduled to coincide with 60 percent schematic delivery.
U.S. 380 Feasibility Study – Following public meetings in January; a second public meeting is tentatively scheduled for November 2019.
FM 428 – Project is from east Windsor Drive to West Sherman Drive/proposed outer loop. TxDOT to initiate feasibility study.
FM 1385 – Work authorization for schematic and environmental documentation is in process. Anticipate execution of work authorization before end of August 2019.
FM 2931 – Work authorization for schematic and environmental documentation has been executed. Pending survey and SUE files, expected October and November respectively. Stakeholder meetings likely to be scheduled.
FM 455 – From west of FM 2450 to east of Marion Road, TxDOT indicated that the 30% submittal was 60% level. The contractor is addressing 30% (60% level) comments received from TxDOT. Contractor is coordinating with TxDOT on construction of culverts in the vicinity of BNSF Railroad. BNSF is requiring a full two-day closure of FM 455 to construct the new planking at the railroad. The contractor is working to coordinate construction of culverts 13 and 14 to occur at the same time to minimize impacts.
FM 455 at I-35 – Work toward the 60 percent plans adequate for commencement of utility relocation coordination. The project received $26.8 million in CAT 12 funding. Environmental clearance is projected for October 2019.
I-35 North – Environmental approval is anticipated in October 2019 for the estimated $757.7 million project from U.S. 380 to .7 miles north of FM 3002. The project received $699.3 million in CAT 12 funding.
I-35E/Mayhill – This $53.4 million project to reconstruct the interchange at Mayhill and I-35E is projected to begin in late 2020. LTRA continues preparing 60 percent design; anticipate submittal of 60 percent plans in October 2019. An additional survey has been requested on the northbound frontage road.
I-35/35E/35W Merge – Survey on the project was completed and submitted to TxDOT on Aug. 1, 2019. TxDOT and consultant will finalize preliminary exhibits, and begin work on bridge layouts for approval from both the district and bridge division in Austin. The project received $319.3 million in CAT 12 funding.
I-35E/Loop 288/Brinker/Mayhill – Retaining wall, entrance ramp on northbound main lanes an asphalt paving of southbound main lanes are expected this month.
County road and bridge updates
Arvin Hill Road Project US 377 to Red Mesa - Red Mesa to New Hope under construction, scheduled completion March 2020. New Hope to US 377 scheduled completion September 2020.
U.S. 377/Stewart/Arvin Hill Intersection Improvements - TxDOT is reviewing 95 percent plans for the intersection improvements.
Sam Bass Road Project - FM 455 North of Nance Road - Bids to be opened in October. Utility relocation coordination ongoing.
Pecan Valley Road Culvert Replacement - Bids to be opened in October. Utility relocation coordination ongoing.
Fishtrap Road – Project from Dallas North Tollway to FM 1385 with potential improvements west of FM 1385 could serve as an alternate route for U.S. 380. Meeting with NCTCOG, Prosper and Little Elm was held on July 18 to discuss project.
Mayhill Road – From north of Quail Creek Road to U.S. 380, phase 2 construction is underway. North of McKinney Street: Relocation of water and sewer lines, installing drainage pipe, construction of box culverts, drill shafts for Cooper Creek bridge and earthwork. Moving traffic onto new pavement at U.S. 380/Cooper Creek. South of McKinney Street: Excavation, constructing inlets, box culvert, relocating water lines and installing fire hydrants. Currently identifying feasibility of adding McKinney intersection to Mayhill project by change order. On segment from N. Quail Creek to Colorado, field data collection started. Project will be bid as separate job.
Dallas North Tollway, Extension 4B – Engineers are working on 95 percent plans. Anticipated submittal of plans in August 2019. Construction is expected to begin in first quarter 2020 and finish by first quarter 2022.
Lake Sharon Extension – Contractor continues to finish remaining utility work. The culvert crossing is complete. All major storm drain boxes have been laid. Contractor is in negotiations with other sub-contractors to perform some or all of the remaining work on the project. City to have sub-contractor on contract to complete project by end of August 2019.
Shady Shores Road – TxDOT has drafted funding agreement. City of Lake Dallas has executed ICA to obligate 50 percent of funding for engineering with an agreement to be placed on Commissioners Court agenda for consideration. Town of Shady Shores has executed ICA to obligate 50 percent of funding for engineering with an agreement to be placed on Commissioners Court agenda for consideration.
Denton County Precinct One Commissioner Hugh Coleman can be reached at (940) 349-2810. The main office is located at 1175 Union Hill Road in Sanger. He is also available by appointment only at the Steven E. Copeland Government Center at 1400 FM 424, Suite 139 in Cross Roads or the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square at 110 W. Hickory St., Suite 323 in Denton.
