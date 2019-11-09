As the season of Thanksgiving nears, I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the community partnerships we have with the towns and cities across the county and, in particular, within Precinct 3.
With over 859,000 people in Denton County and more arriving daily, our population has grown an estimated 29 percent since 2010. In that same timeframe, 14 of our cities grew by 10 percent or more.
As we continue to experience growth in Denton County, together we have enjoyed the opportunities of new retail businesses, job opportunities and additional neighborhoods.
We’ve welcomed everyone from Mary Kay and Ericsson in Lewisville to Thirty-One Gifts in Flower Mound – just to name a few. My hope is that everyone has the opportunity to work close to home in Denton County.
As the county has worked with our partners to continue attracting new opportunities for our residents, we’ve also collectively addressed the challenges growth brings.
As you’ve heard our County Judge say, transportation is a family value. We say that because it affects your daily life. No one wants to be late for work because of traffic issues and no one certainly wants to miss their children’s sporting events, music performances or other evening family activities.
That is why Denton County works closely with our communities to look beyond today when it comes to our roads and highways.
Transportation is an important part of the Denton County Commissioners Court’s role. We want to keep county taxes low as well as provide good roads and easy access to county services – whether that is registering your motor vehicle or providing services to the more than 45,000 veterans who live in our county.
This is about all of us and our quality of life. We make sure we take care of our citizens as well as our cities.
I enjoy working with our partners in Lewisville, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Hickory Creek, Lake Dallas and Shady Shores.
Instead of re-creating the wheel, we work together to insure the best use of our taxpayer monies. And we make sure future generations have the same opportunities we have been given in Denton County.
For these partnerships to benefit all, I am thankful. May each of you have a blessed Thanksgiving holiday season.
Mark your calendar for the Hickory Creek Tree Lighting
On Friday, Dec. 7, join the community at Hickory Creek Town Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for their 2019 Tree Lighting ceremony. There will be refreshments, crafts, music, a photo booth, movie, prizes, a train and even pictures with Santa. There will also be a toy drive benefiting Scottish Rite Hospital for Children as well as a gingerbread house contest. For more details visit the Town of Hickory Creek Facebook page or call 940-497-2528.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.