The following is an update from Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell on news around Denton County, Precinct 3.
Denton County continues supporting local food pantries
Denton County Commissioners Court recently approved a $68,229 grant to provide 1,900 gallons of milk every week to seven food pantries across the county.
The nine-week grant will serve:
- Denton Community Food Center – 400 gallons
- Christian Community Action (Lewisville) – 500 gallons
- First Refuge Ministries (Denton) – 250 gallons
- Salvation Army in Denton – 50 gallons
- Salvation Army in Lewisville – 200 gallons
- Metrocrest Services (Carrollton/Farmers Branch)– 300 gallons
- NTX Community Food Pantry (The Colony) – 200 gallons
We are also continuing to provide 25 lb. boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables each week to food pantries at our local non-profits and churches through a Denton County CARES program known as “Feeding Denton County.”
To date, we have delivered more than 42,000 boxes to ensure quality food for our residents in need.
Vaccination clinics ongoing for Denton County residents
We are excited about the increased allocation of vaccines from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) with 32,000-plus vaccines for the first week in February.
The Denton County Commissioners Court and Denton County state legislators have worked closely with DSHS officials to increase the amount of vaccines sent to Denton County as the number of residents in tiers 1A and 1B have registered in the county’s Vaccine Interest Portal. Our first clinic vaccinated 500. The next week we vaccinated 1,100, then 3,000 followed by 5,000 and, then 10,000.
The ramping up of vaccines from the state is allowing us to vaccinate our residents more quickly. Our drive-through process allows for a safer, quicker and more efficient process.
Appointments are required for the vaccination clinics. Individuals on the Vaccine Interest Portal will receive texts and emails with appointment information several days prior to each clinic. The Vaccine Interest Portal is located on the county’s main website at DentonCounty.gov.
Denton County is also working with area municipalities and CoServ to assist with the vaccination clinics. However, more volunteers are needed. Anyone interested in assisting with the vaccination clinics is asked to volunteer in the Medical Reserve Corps at dentoncounty.gov/758/Medical-Reserve-Corps. Volunteers will undergo a background check and are asked to complete an online orientation.
Lake Dallas seeking Adopt-a-Spot volunteers
Kudos to the Flores family, one of the newest Adopt-a-Spot volunteers in the City of Lake Dallas, who recently helped during cleanups.
The Flores family adopted Overly Drive and have worked dedicatedly to help #KeepLakeDallasBeautiful.
If you are interested in adopting a spot, be sure to visit lakedallas.com/261/Adopt-a-Spot-Program.
Congratulations to Hickory Creek resident
Congratulations to Joey Hernandez, who serves as vice chair on the Town of Hickory Creek Board of Adjustments, for his recognition in the town’s volunteer spotlight.
A resident for more than 20 years, he also is involved with the COPS program. Thank you for your dedication to the community. We appreciate you!
Denton County offices closed on President’s Day
Denton County offices will be closed on Monday. Feb. 15 for President’s Day. Offices will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Roundup of events
Flower Mound
Seniors Valentine’s Dinner & Dance
Feb. 11, 5:30 pm
Flower Mound Senior Center
Call 972-874-6110
Highland Village
Farmers Market
Ongoing every Sunday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the
FM 407 & Highland Village Road, Highland Village
Lewisville
Black Box Songwriter Series: Beat Room Revival and Pat Byrne
Feb. 13, 7:30 – 9 p.m. – Black Box Songwriter Series: Beat Room Revival and Pat Byrne from 7:30 to 9 p.m. MCL Grand, 100 N. Charles, Lewisville
To purchase tickets, visit mclgrand.com or 972-219-8446
Sunday Live! With Renaissance 1965
Feb. 14, 3-7 p.m.
2401 South Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville
Live music, poetry, and more in a safe environment. Complimentary wine while supplies last.
No tickets sold at the door! Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/sunday-live-renaissance-1965-guests-tickets-114210793558?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Layne’s Den presents our first annual Black History month Poetry-Thon: VOICES
Feb. 21, 4:30 - 6:30 pm
2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville
Registration Open Online at laynesden.com
$15 poets/artists $5 spectators
Connect With Us: Be sure and connect with Denton County on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on Twitter @DentonCountyTX.
If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is bobbie.mitchell@dentoncounty.com and my office number is 972-434-4780.
