Typing
File photo

The city of Highland Village on Nov. 29 announced that it had experienced a “well-coordinated” phishing attack “from foreign-threat actors.”

According to the Nov. 29 announcement, no personal information was leaked or compromised.

A Dec. 3 City Manager’s Report from the city stated that the Information Services Department has been working to mitigate the impacts of the attack. The report stated that the city was aware of emails being sent from city accounts in an attempt to gather information.

“Please be aware that the city will never email you asking for any of your credentials,” the city stated. “The city will never send out any links that require you to put in your credentials. These are malicious attempts to steal your passwords and or personal information. If you have received any of these, please delete immediately. The city takes cyber security seriously and wants all its residents to do the same and stay cyber safe.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments