Lake Dallas ISD has named Laura Holt as its interim director of special education, bringing two decades of education leadership experience to the position as it transitions to a new permanent director.
Holt most recently served as director of special education at Birdville ISD from August 2014 until her retirement in January 2020. Prior to that, she was director of special populations at Forney ISD for two years. She began her career as a teacher and coach in 1985 before advancing into administration.
Notably, she has strong ties to Lake Dallas ISD, as she served nine years in the district as a teacher, coach or assistant principal.
“I’m excited to assist Lake Dallas ISD through this transition and ensure our students receiving special education services are all met with the high standards our community expects,” she said. “This is where I began my time in education administration, and I’m thrilled to return to support the district.”
Holt received her doctorate of law degree from Southern Methodist University, master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Texas Woman’s University and her bachelor’s degree in social studies from Hardin-Simmons University.
She has begun her interim position, effective immediately. Holt replaces Mark Ruggles, who recently accepted a position at another school district and will depart in the coming weeks. Ruggles will assist Holt in the transition process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.