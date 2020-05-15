Even principals with PhD’s keep learning. Just ask Lake Dallas Elementary School Principal Dr. Jennifer Perry.
The 20-year Lake Dallas ISD educator is headed to Harvard University in the summer of 2021 for a leadership program. She was selected to participate in the 2020 Raise Your Hand Texas Leadership program, which includes the trip to the Ivy League school in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Perry is one of a select group of school leaders carefully chosen for leadership qualities and the potential to bring significant change to their schools and communities.
“I am looking forward to meeting and collaborating with public education colleagues from across the country over the next year,” Perry said. “I am excited about the opportunity to learn from other school leaders in order to increase my capacity to support our educational community and elevate student learning in LDISD.”
The mission of the nonprofit Raise Your Hand Texas is ensuring public school students are prepared for the future. The organization offers leadership and learning opportunities for educators as well as advocates for public schools.
As part of the Raise Your Hand Texas leadership program, Dr. Perry will participate in a variety of activities during the year starting with a Leading Schools virtual workshop this summer. She will also take part in additional virtual monthly professional sessions with a group of other school principals in the program.
Then, next summer, Dr. Perry will travel to Harvard University for the Leadership: An Evolving Vision Summer 2021 workshop.
