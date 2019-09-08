Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce
Courtesy of the Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce

The Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce will host the following upcoming events:

Wednesday Morning Networking Coffee and Ribbon Cutting

Sept. 11

8 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Lone Star Naturals

3220 Teasley Lane, Suite 118, Denton

Ground Breaking for Corinth Vet

Sept. 13 at 8:30 a.m.

3598 FM 2181, Corinth

Ribbon Cutting for Steve's Wine Bar

Sept. 16

4-5 p.m. 

111 Industrial St., Denton

Chamber Monthly Luncheon

Sept. 17

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oakmont Country Club

1901 Oakmont Drive, Corinth

At the September Luncheon members will hear from the Lake Cities police chiefs. Corinth Police Chief, Jerry Garner will speak on "Challenges Facing Law Enforcement Today," Hickory Creek Police Chief Carey Dunn will talk about being prepared for "active shooter situations" and Lake Dallas Police Chief Dan Carolla will speak on "procedural justice and police legitimacy."

The luncheon sponsor is Diane Barton with kynect.

