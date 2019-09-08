The Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce will host the following upcoming events:
Upcoming Lake Cities Chamber events:
Wednesday Morning Networking Coffee and Ribbon Cutting
Sept. 11
8 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
Lone Star Naturals
3220 Teasley Lane, Suite 118, Denton
Ground Breaking for Corinth Vet
Sept. 13 at 8:30 a.m.
3598 FM 2181, Corinth
Ribbon Cutting for Steve's Wine Bar
Sept. 16
4-5 p.m.
111 Industrial St., Denton
Chamber Monthly Luncheon
Sept. 17
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Oakmont Country Club
1901 Oakmont Drive, Corinth
At the September Luncheon members will hear from the Lake Cities police chiefs. Corinth Police Chief, Jerry Garner will speak on "Challenges Facing Law Enforcement Today," Hickory Creek Police Chief Carey Dunn will talk about being prepared for "active shooter situations" and Lake Dallas Police Chief Dan Carolla will speak on "procedural justice and police legitimacy."
The luncheon sponsor is Diane Barton with kynect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.