The city of Corinth retained the Center for Public Safety Management LLC (CPSM) to evaluate the Lake Cities Fire Department (LCFD) and conduct an Operational and Administrative Analysis of the department.
The study included a detailed review of department operations, its interaction with hospital services, workload, staffing, fire stations, fire apparatus, and deployment practices and options that can position the department to best manage the community’s anticipated rapid growth.
“This review was more than just finding cost savings, but about identifying efficiencies that will translate to a stronger fire department,” said Fire Chief Michael Ross. “The hard work and dedication from every member of the department can be seen in the positive results of this report. I am confident we will continue on the path of operational excellence to better serve the residents of the lake cities."
CPSM provided a series of observations and recommendations that will enable the LCFD to become more efficient and smarter in the management of its emergency and non-emergency responsibilities. Overall, CPSM concluded the following:
· LCFD is a highly skilled and progressive organization that is making exceptional progress in dealing with a very significant and growing workload with a unified goal of achieving excellence in service delivery
· As service demands increase and the fire department is required to provide expanded services, it is essential that the organization continue its strategic planning efforts, organizational team building, performance measurement, and goal setting.
·
The current multicity contractual relationship is providing for the most efficient, most effective, and most affordable service delivery system to all residents of the lake cities.
To view the complete operational and administrative analysis visit tinyurl.com/w4awts7.
