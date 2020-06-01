Due to the ongoing COVID-19 virus outbreak, the uncertainty of when restrictions will be lifted on large-scale gatherings by the governor and major budgetary concerns, the city of Lake Dallas is cancelling the Lake Cities Independence Day Celebration that was scheduled for July 4.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our Lake Cities residents and partners, but we feel this is the best course of action in order to comply with current executive orders and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the city said in a release.
For more information, call 940-497-2226.
