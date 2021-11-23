The Lake Cities are moving into “phase 2” of a broadband initiative.
On Nov. 18, Corinth City Council members unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores that allows the cities to use services from a consulting firm to vet internet providers.
“The Lake Cities continue to work together to provide a more stable internet experience for its residents,” a city of Corinth staff memo stated.
The agreement involves the four cities paying a total of $15,850 to the consulting firm, North Carolina-based Mighty River, to “evaluate service providers best qualified to enter a public-private partnership” for broadband services, according to city documentation.
Corinth City Manager Bob Hart said the agreement would allow the city to continue work with the firm in analysis and in negotiating the partnership.
“We’re at the point now we’re down to two companies,” Hart said. “We’ll be interviewing those the last week of November and the first week in December and try to have a recommendation to bring forward to all four city councils.”
Corinth was the first of the four cities to consider the agreement, Hart said. The agreement will be effective for one year when all four cities approve it.
As part of the agreement, the city of Corinth will act as the liaison and point of contact for the service. Each of the Lake Cities will pay a share of the cost, and cost share sizes are determined by each city’s population and size.
According to the proposed agreement, Corinth would pay $8,242, Lake Dallas would pay $2,774, Hickory Creek would pay $3,012 and Shady Shores would pay $1,822, according to city documentation.
