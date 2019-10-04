Lake Dallas High School announced the list of students receiving AP Scholar honors. Seniors John Adair, Gabriel Flores, Anthony Kitamura, Andres Mendoza and Zach Taylor have completed three or more AP Exams with scores of three or higher.
“The dedication and determination of these students to achieve at such a high level of academic success is inspiring,” Kristi Strickland, LDHS principal said. “These fine students deserve all of the applause and accolades that come their way.”
The College Board's Advanced Placement Program provides students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school and to earn college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.
Several of last year's AP Scholars graduated in May and are already off to college.
Karsten Bergthold, Elise Dickey, Matthew Elder, Elizabeth Gowans, Madison Helm, Janae O’Connell and Kyle York – 2019 graduates – were named AP Scholars With Distinction by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
Cynthia Harl and Chloe Martin achieved AP Scholars With Honor. These 2019 graduates earned an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.
To learn more about the AP Scholar Program, visit the College Board’s website at apcentral.collegeboard.org.
