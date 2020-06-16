Every year at Lake Dallas High School, the AP art course offers a competition to see which piece of submitted art will be the cover at the annual graduation ceremony. This year, senior Jacey Boles won the competition with her drawing of the school mascot, the falcon, flying through graduation caps tossed in the air.
For Boles and her classmates, just having graduation was a surprise. The high school had sent out previous emails and texts about the cancelled prom and the annual rose cutting event, so most students thought that graduation wasn’t even in the picture.
“It was definitely a shock when we all found out that we were having a graduation,” Boles said. “We were just walking up to the graduation with no clue what to do, and it was just like we were winging it.”
The first thing that Boles did when she decided that she would enter the competition was think of an idea.
“The first idea that came to my head was what every senior looks forward to at a graduation - throwing the caps off,” Boles said. “That’s what every senior wants to do, and it’s amazing that we even got to do that because of corona.”
For Boles, something that stood out was the way that she received the information that she had won the competition.
“At first [the admin] came to my house and called my phone and she was like, ‘Hi Jacey, can I come over and get the pictures from you they weren’t uploading correctly,’” Boles said. “Then, she came to my house, and told me, ‘you won.’ I was really happy to hear that I had won, and it was really neat what they did.”
At the graduation ceremony, each car received the physical copy of the graduation pamphlet with Boles’ art inside, and Boles’ name below. Boles said that the whole experience, graduation in the current circumstances and seeing her artwork everywhere was all “very unforgettable.”
“It was really neat to see the program and the artwork,” Boles said. “Also having teachers and staff and previous teachers from middle school reach out to say, ‘great job on the artwork’ was really neat.”
In addition to this recent competition, Boles participates in other art competitions, such as VASE, an annual competition in which she always gets the highest score. In the future, Boles said she will possibly come back and paint something in the school, partly due to a very strong relationship with one of the school’s vice principals, Kristi Strickland.
“[Strickland] really liked [the idea] of me coming back and painting something in the school, possibly how the class of 2020 is memorable,” Boles said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.