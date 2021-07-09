LDPD 8.JPG
File photo

City officials from Lake Dallas and Corinth announced plans to explore the possibility of merging police departments after initial discussions between the leadership of the two communities, according to the Corinth Police Department.

Aimed at increasing efficiency, improving services and expanding police response capabilities, the cities plan to engage in a feasibility study before making any final decisions. 

Elected officials from both entities will first consider adoption of an interlocal agreement in the weeks ahead naming Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner as the interim chief for Lake Dallas.  Lt. Sawyer would remain second in command for the Lake Dallas Police Department while Captains Jimmie Gregg and Kevin Tyson will remain second in command for the Corinth Police Department.  City leaders anticipate some early adjustments in police response as the two departments begin sharing resources and answering calls for services within the respective communities.   

The Corinth Police Department also provides police services to the town of Shady Shores through an interlocal agreement that expires on Sept. 30, 2022.  The feasibility study, expected to span 12-18 months, will provide city leaders a better understanding of how a merged department would operate to best serve the residents of Lake Dallas, Corinth and Shady Shores. 

