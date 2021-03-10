Lake Dallas High School’s education and training program recently completed a successful virtual trip competing in the Texas Association of Future Educators’ state competition, earning eight top awards for their teaching abilities.
TAFE serves as the state’s co-curricular career and technical education student organization to explore the teaching profession. The organization originated in 1984, designed to help secondary students learn about the teaching profession and make informed decisions when pursuing careers in the field.
In TAFE’s state competition, Lake Dallas High School began the first day of competition – which was held virtually because of COVID-19 precautions – by earning the outstanding chapter award. Lake Dallas ISD’s TAFE program is led by Gina Minassian, who oversees the district’s classes designed to cultivate future educators. Following the chapter award, nine students in the program then combined to earn seven individual or duo awards.
Charlotte Jones led the group with a national-qualifying effort on her impromptu lesson planning submission. Charlotte advances to the Educators Rising National Conference for finishing in the top five in her event.
Six students earned blue ribbons, one of the top awards available. Britton MacDougall and Anderson Shields earned ribbons for their project visualize recreation, and Charlotte Jones and Marvis Moreno earned ribbons for their chapter yearbook. Alice Wilsher and Jordan Ray earned blue ribbons for their interactive bulletin board at the elementary level.
For their work creating strong portfolios, Chloe Reeves and Hannah Graham each earned gold certificates. Pilar Flores added another award to the chapter, earning a silver certificate in the educational leadership fundamentals test.
For more information about TAFE, click here. To follow Lake Dallas High School’s education and training program on Twitter, click here.
