Police say a towing dispute led to a fatal shooting early Monday morning in Lake Dallas.
According to police, officers responded to a call around 12:58 a.m. Monday about gunshots at the Best Western Inn and Suites, located in the 300 block of W. Swisher Road.
Upon arrival officers discovered a 24-year-old male, later identified as Zachary Thomas Johnson of Gainesville, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to Medical City of Denton, where he died.
Police arrested 37-year-old Barry Theodore DeGeorge Jr. of Normangee, Texas at the scene and charged him with murder.
“Zachary Johnson was driving a repo truck, and there was a disputed repossession,” said Lt. Mark Stone of the Lake Dallas Police Department. “Zachary had hooked up (DeGeorge Jr.’s) vehicle and attempted to pull out with it.”
Stone said this was Lake Dallas’ first homicide since 1987.
DeGeorge Jr., who was a guest at the hotel, is in Denton County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Police said there is no threat of further violence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.