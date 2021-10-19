The Lake Dallas ISD Board of Trustees has approved Dr. Shorr Heathcote as the new Chief Administrative Officer. In this role, Heathcote will provide operational assistance by managing strategic projects and leading key District initiatives. She will also oversee several departments, including Human Resources, Student Services, Athletics, Communications and Childcare.
Currently, Heathcote is the Executive Director of Human Resources at Midlothian ISD, which is a fast-growing school district in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, serving approximately 10,000 students.
“I am so excited to welcome Dr. Heathcote to the Falcon Family,” Lake Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Mike Rockwood said. “She has a wealth of district and campus leadership experience that I know will positively impact and support all of our students and staff in Lake Dallas ISD.”
In all, Heathcote has 15 years of educational experience, serving as a color guard and winter guard director for Dallas ISD and Little Elm ISD, later becoming a teacher and campus administrator in Dallas ISD. She has also served as a campus administrator in Midlothian ISD prior to serving in her role as Executive Director.
Dr. Heathcote earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas Woman’s University, her master’s degree in education administration from Lamar University, and her doctoral degree in K-12 educational leadership from Baylor University. She holds both superintendent and principal certifications.
