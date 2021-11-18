At its November board meeting, the Lake Dallas ISD Board of Trustees recognized the Lake Dallas Falcon Band for a successful season. In attendance at the meeting was Director of Bands Denise Kennedy, Associate Director Frankie Burke, Assistant Director Dallas Bayless, Drum Majors Senior Saige Johnson, and Senior Meagan Chandler.
The band started rehearsing in late July to prepare for the competition season. This season, the band competed in an invitational contest on Oct. 9. The name of the contest was "Don Hanna Memorial Marching Contest" and was held at CH Collins Stadium. The band finished 10th overall, following two performances, having beat 10 other bands for the honor of marching in the final competition.
They also participated in the Region 2 UIL Marching Contest on Oct. 16 and received a Superior rating for their performance of their 2021 contest show - "Heliocentric!" All three judges were unanimous in their assessment and awarded the group with straight superior ratings.
The band was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from our district and community as they made their way to the UIL Area Marching Contest.
The LDHS Falcon Drumline finished in 3rd place at the 2021 Lewisville Drumline Invitational. In addition to the 3rd place finish, they were also awarded the caption of "Best Bassline." The kids started work on their show in July.
The band students pour their hearts and soul into this program and Lake Dallas couldn’t be more proud of each of them and the directors.
