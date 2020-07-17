Following updated guidance from the Texas Education Agency, Lake Dallas ISD will evaluate the possibility of a virtual start to the 2020-21 school year for the health and safety of students and staff. The school district will send a survey next week to gauge the interest of parents and guardians regarding the possibility of a fully virtual start as well as their choice of virtual or face-to-face learning for the school year.
Friday, the TEA advised school districts that they may begin the first four weeks of the 2020-21 school year using a virtual start because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The agency added that a school district could extend its virtual start for an additional four weeks, for a total of eight weeks, with approval from its school board for a TEA waiver.
Gayle Stinson, superintendent of Lake Dallas ISD, said the school district will work in conjunction with the school board to make a decision based on the best interests of students and staff. Teacher and staff feedback will also be considered before any decision is made.
“This is a decision we don’t take lightly, and I know we will all work together to chart a path forward that is based on the health and safety of our children, staff and community,” she said. “I appreciate the TEA providing school districts with flexibility to do what’s in the best interest of the wellbeing of students, teachers and all staff.”
The district will continue to collaborate with Denton County leaders, the Denton County Health Department and neighboring school districts before making any decision to offer a virtual start to the school year.
“The guidance of Denton County leaders will be imperative in our decision, and we also need our teachers and staff to feel safe coming to work based on the information, data and science from county health experts,” Dr. Stinson said.
Currently, Lake Dallas ISD plans to start its school year both at schools and virtually on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Should the district change these plans, it will be directly communicated to families and staff. Any changes would also be posted to ldisd.net/welcomeback.
Lake Dallas ISD and other Texas school districts are awaiting guidance from the University Scholastic League regarding any possible changes to the start of extracurricular activities, including sports and fine arts. That guidance is expected to arrive as early as the coming week.
