Because of an increase in COVID-19 cases across both Texas and Denton County, Lake Dallas ISD has moved the start date of its 2020-21 school year back two weeks and slightly revised school times.
Lake Dallas ISD administrators presented the new calendar and school times to the school board on Friday, which was met with unanimous approval. The 2020-21 school year will now begin Aug. 26. To keep the existing May 27, 2021, end date, some days were adjusted to meet state minute requirements.
“The most important aspect of the new school year is ensuring all students and staff are as safe as possible,” said Gayle Stinson, Lake Dallas ISD superintendent. “Families entrust their children into our care, and we felt like this was the best action we could take to prepare our staff, implement new health and safety measures, and provide time for the number of COVID-19 cases to decrease.”
Despite the new start date, teachers and educational staff will still report for their first day on Aug. 3, providing additional time to prepare for the new school year.
School times have been expanded slightly each day to ensure the district can meet state requirements in the event of intermittent school closure. Students will have the opportunity to purchase grab-and-go breakfast and enter tutorials when the first bell rings. Elementary breakfast and tutorials will begin at 7:25 a.m., middle school tutorials will begin at 8:05 a.m. and high school tutorials will begin at 8 a.m.
Elementary school day tardy bells will ring at 7:45 a.m. and dismiss students at 3:10 p.m., middle school tardy bells will ring at 8:25 a.m. and dismiss students at 3:50 p.m., and high school tardy bells will ring at 8:20 a.m. and dismiss students at 3:45 p.m.
For students who are entering a transition grade into a new campus level – pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, sixth grade and eighth grade – special transition day events will be held on Monday, Aug. 24. First-graders will also be invited to the elementary transition day to re-acclimate them to the learning environment as their kindergarten year was cut short.
To view the revised 2020-21 calendar, go to ldisd.net/Domain/1482.
District leaders are currently working on in-depth plans for the 2020-21 school year and intend to share additional information this month. Families will receive direct communication once plans have been finalized.
