The Lake Dallas ISD Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to name Mike Rockwood as the lone finalist for the school district’s superintendent position, bringing an enthusiastic leader focused on a strong community to the Falcon family.
Rockwood comes to Lake Dallas ISD from Lamar Consolidated ISD, where he currently serves as deputy superintendent of administrative services and leadership development. He has served Lamar CISD since 2012, first as executive director of community relations before transitioning to chief of staff and later to his current position.
While at Lamar CISD, a district of nearly 40,000 students, Dr. Rockwood has focused on communications and transparency within the community.
“I am extremely excited to get to work as a member of the Falcon family and get to know this community, which I’ve heard exceptional things about,” Rockwood said. “This is also a school district with lots of potential to exit the pandemic stronger than ever before. I know we can thrive academically and in extracurricular activities, and I look forward to beginning initiatives to reach those goals.”
During his time at Lamar CISD, Rockwood has earned accolades for his leadership and abilities. In 2019, he was a graduate of the Holdsworth Center’s Inaugural District Leadership Program, and in 2017, the National School Public Relations Association named Rockwood to its “35 Under 35” list.
Prior to his time at Lamar CISD, Rockwood worked in the central administration of Sheldon ISD. At both school districts, he has earned numerous awards for his communications initiatives.
Rockwood earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Baylor University, master’s degree in strategic public relations from George Washington University and bachelor’s degree in speech communication from Texas A&M University. He and his wife, Jené, are the proud parents of three children.
State law mandates the district name a lone finalist for the superintendent position; this action begins a required 21-day waiting period before the hiring can become finalized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.