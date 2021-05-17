Lake Dallas High School has earned the Safe Sports School 1st Team designation for outstanding support and protection of its student-athletes, a top honor in the athletic training field.
The award, presented by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, grants Lake Dallas High School with the designation for a three-year period, expiring in April 2024. This marks the third consecutive three-year designation period that Lake Dallas High School has received the honor.
To earn the award, school training programs must meet a stringent standard of 10 requirements relating to best practices in athletic training. Examples of some of those requirements include emergency action plan creation, injury and illness prevention strategies, proper maintenance of athletic equipment, designated athletic training areas to treat injuries, and more.
The Lake Dallas High School athletic training program is led by Debby Winder, head athletic trainer, and Marissa Parker, athletic trainer. A team of student trainers additionally supports every athletic team.
For additional information about the Safe Sports School designation, click here.
Middle school bands receive top rating at UIL competition
Lake Dallas Middle School’s honor and symphonic bands each earned the top honor possible at their recent UIL competition.
The bands received superior ratings (or Division I) in both the concert and sight-reading portions of the competition from the panel of judges, the top score possible.
Lake Dallas Middle School’s band is led by Felicia May, director of bands. She is assisted by Rafael Gallastegui, assistant director of bands.
Athletic summer camp information now available
Several Lake Dallas ISD athletic programs will offer summer camps for young students as well as conditioning for older students, and information on each is now available.
Camps take place in June and/or July for all sports, with exact dates depending on the program and age groups. Information on each camp can be found at www.ldisd.net/summercamps.
Associated flyers or registration forms are available in links on the summer camp page, with payment accepted at the start of camp.
Retiree reception taking place May 12
Lake Dallas ISD is excited to recognize the contributions of its retiring educators and staff at a reception on Wednesday, May 12.
The event, slated to begin at 4:30 p.m., will take place in the Lake Dallas High School competition gym and celebrate the district’s 15 educators and staff members who will retire this school year. Friends, family and colleagues are all welcome to the ceremony.
Seating in the gym will provide ample space for attendees to social distance in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Principals and supervisors will share memories of each retiree, with a token of the district’s appreciation also provided to all these appreciated individuals.
A list of retirees for the 2020-21 school year can be seen at this link.
Details for graduation at Falcon Stadium on May 26
Lake Dallas High School seniors will graduate at Falcon Stadium on Wednesday, May 26, and plans are set to make the event a memorable experience for all families and attendees.
Each graduate will receive 12 guest tickets and three car passes (one car pass shall be used by the graduate). Graduates will have two parking locations, while families and other attendees will park in the lots around the stadium, as seen in the map at the bottom of this email.
Students can pick up their allotted tickets and parking passes at the high school assistant principals' office, Room 203, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, through Thursday, May 6.
The Corinth Police Department and Lake Cities Fire Department have provided outstanding support for the event, and officers will be on hand to direct traffic. All traffic will flow toward the stadium parking lot entrances before the event and away from the stadium parking lots after the event. Please view the details below for more event information.
For ceremony guidelines, click here.
Lake Dallas ISD open-enrollment transfer application for 2021-22 closes May 31
Lake Dallas ISD’s open-enrollment transfer application for both resident and non-resident students is now open for the 2021-22 school year. Transfers are considered on a case-by-case basis and require district approval.
Criteria for approval includes academic history, discipline, attendance and passing all sections of the most recent STAAR exams (or other recognized test if STAAR is not available). Transfers are considered from kindergarten to 12th grade and are based on campus capacity, with the number of openings for transfer students limited by this capacity. All transfers are considered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Currently, there is no tuition fee for out-of-district transfers, though this waiver is reviewed each year. All students who live outside a campus attendance boundary must reapply and qualify each year, even if they have previously been granted transfer status.
