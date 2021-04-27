Birdville ISD has named Gayle Stinson, current Lake Dallas ISD superintendent of schools, as the lone finalist to the same position at its school district. The hiring will become official following a state-required 21-day waiting period.
As a former student and teacher at Lake Dallas ISD, Stinson rejoined the district as superintendent in 2007. In her time as district leader, she has steered its focus to provide high-level educational opportunities and extracurricular activities while maintaining a small-school, community-focused atmosphere. Providing students with skills necessary to advance in college and the workforce has remained a consistent priority, with the district transitioning its elementary schools to leadership academies and offering a fire academy at Lake Dallas High School.
During her tenure, she has overseen a revitalization of aging schools to provide students with high-quality educational environments. Thanks to voter-approved bond packages, the district has replaced two campuses and renovated its remaining campuses under hear leadership. Improving campus infrastructure has also extended to technology, as the district has expanded its internet capabilities and provided every student with access to a Chromebook through the 1:1 initiative.
Among her accolades as Lake Dallas ISD superintendent, Stinson earned the honor of Region XI Superintendent of the Year in 2011, an award given to the top school district leader in an area encompassing more than 75 school districts. She went on to be named one of just five State Finalists for the Texas Superintendent of the Year award.
Her feedback has been sought by state leaders, as she serves on the Texas Education Agency Commissioner’s Cabinet and the Governor’s Superintendent Advisory Committee. Through these bodies as well as other avenues, Stinson has consistently advocated for the interests of students and educators, one of her overriding passions.
Following the 21-day waiting period, the Lake Dallas ISD Board of Trustees will begin a search for Stinson’s replacement. Stinson will continue to lead Lake Dallas ISD through the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year.
