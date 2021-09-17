Since public schools are in a time of historic challenge and opportunity, great leadership is key. Uniting communities and seizing the moment for transformative change will require extraordinary leadership. Lake Dallas ISD’s Superintendent Dr. Mike Rockwood will continue his leadership development with The Holdworth’s Center in its inaugural Superintendent Leadership Program.
The invitation-only Superintendent Leadership Program will support a cohort of dynamic leaders who are likely to have a long runway as a superintendent.
Program participants include:
- Dr. Alicia Noyola, Harlingen CISD
- Dr. Curtis Null, Conroe ISD
- Dr. Gabe Trujillo, Nacogdoches ISD
- Dr. Jenny McGown, Klein ISD
- Dr. JoAnn Fey, Midlothian ISD
- Dr. Kathy Rollo, Lubbock ISD
- Magda Hernandez, Irving ISD
- Mark Estrada, Lockhart ISD
- Mike Martindale, College Station ISD
- Dr. Mike Rockwood, Lake Dallas ISD
- Paula Patterson, Crosby ISD
- Dr. Roosevelt Nivens, Lamar CISD
- Sara Bonser, Plano ISD
What superintendents learn in the 18-month program will be tailored to the needs of the cohort. Expert faculty and Holdsworth staff will provide training and support in the most challenging, high-stakes and high-leverage aspects of the superintendent’s role.
Cohort members will also receive executive coaching from our Superintendents-in-Residence, Dr. Art Cavazos and Dr. Thomas Randle, both recently retired Texas superintendents with exemplary track records.
Each superintendent in the program will identify specific goals that they want to achieve to improve the school district and community they serve.
