Lake Dallas ISD will be hosting its first Falcon Endurance Challenge.
The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at Lake Dallas Middle School, 325 E. Hundley Drive.
Test your physical and mental toughness at a timed lap race around the track at Lake Dallas Middle School. Choose from three time divisions: 30 minutes, 60 minutes or 90 minutes.
Participants will run as many laps around the track as they can in the allotted time. The event will be chip timed, and all proceeds will benefit the Lake Dallas Middle School Student Council.
All participants will receive an event T-shirt and a locally made, custom finishers medal. The top overall three male and female winners for each division will receive awards.
Residents are encouraged to become a fundraiser. Raise $125 and the registration fee will be refunded.
Sponsorships are available as well. Gold sponsor is for $600. Gold sponsors will have the option to set up a booth or tent at the event, add any promotional materials to the swag bag, have your name printed on the back of the event T-shirt.
Silver sponsor is for $400. Silver sponsor will have the option to add promotional material to the swag bag and have their name printed on the back of the event T-shirt.
Bronze sponsor is for $200. Bronze sponsors will have their name printed on the back of the event T-shirt.
For any questions or to become a sponsor email jfabro@ldisd.net.
Go to runsignup.com/Race/Events/TX/LakeDallas/FalconEnduranceChallenge for more information.
