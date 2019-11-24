Lake Dallas Independent School District celebrated the culmination of another successful employee giving campaign benefitting United Way of Denton County and the Lake Cities community at its School Board Meeting this past week.
In a partnership that spans two decades, Lake Dallas ISD hosted the campaign across its five campuses. The funds contributed by Lake Dallas ISD employees support United Way of Denton County’s work to help children and families succeed, to guide and serve Veterans and their families, to advocate for overall mental health, and to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring across the county.
“LDISD feels empowered to invest in ourselves and our neighbors,” Dr. Gayle Stinson, Superintendent said. “Our goal is to work collaboratively to help provide needed services within our communities. Shoulder to shoulder, we lift up one another.”
Except for the city of Denton, the Lake Cities communities of Lake Dallas, Shady Shores, Hickory Creek, and Corinth have one of the second highest number of people served by the Partner Agencies of United Way of Denton County. In addition, the residents within the Lake Dallas ISD footprint are served by United Way’s collective impact work targeting financial instability, mental health service access, and housing insecurity.
“Lake Dallas ISD is the heart of the geographic epicenter of Denton County and an important partner for us as we build a better Denton County for everyone,” explained Gary Henderson, President & CEO of United Way of Denton County. “The long-standing support of the district and its employees shows they know firsthand how county-wide issues like housing insecurity and mental health impact their students and families.”
Lake Dallas ISD donations also help fund services like UWDC’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program which provides free tax preparation for anyone earning up to $58,000. The Lake Dallas Public Library and North Central Texas College in Corinth will host VITA sites from January-April 2020 providing quick access for Lake Cities’ residents. Last year trained volunteers at these locations prepared 134 returns resulting in $196,147 in net refunds for hard-working residents. United Way is recruiting volunteers for this year’s tax season now. Go to unitedwaydenton.org/vita/volunteer to learn more.
To learn more about United Way of Denton County, visit UnitedWayDentonCounty.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.