Lake Dallas City Hall
Brian Maschino/staff photo

The city of Lake Dallas has launched an interactive map that provides information on street, sidewalk, drainage, parks and city facility projects.

The map is located on the city website lakedallas.com/PublicWorks. The map allows the public to receive information on capital projects in the planning stage, construction phase and those that have been recently completed.

“We wanted to make sure that Lake Dallas residents were aware of all of the public works and parks improvement projects that were taking place. This map will give the city the ability to place all of this information in one location and provide timely updates,” said Dusty Cline, public works superintendent.

The interactive map will contain information about the project, timeline, completion and photos when possible. Residents will also be able to use the current notification system, Request Tracker, to report any public infrastructure issues or concerns such as pothole and stagnant water.

For more information, contact Dusty Cline at 940-497-2226, extension 501 or at lcline@lakedallas.com.

