A man was arrested Sunday morning and charged with murder after police say he fatally shot his brother.

Lake Dallas and Hickory Creek police officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of East Swisher Road around 6:30 a.m. Sunday on a shooting call. When they arrived they discovered one man dead. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 47-year-old Eugene Gheorge Mateiu, who lived at the apartment.

The medical examiner has ruled the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the face, and the incident is being ruled a homicide.

A press release from the Lake Dallas Police Department said one suspect was taken into custody. Denton County Jail records identify the suspect as Ovidiu Mateiu, with an alias listed as James Odin Matei. He also lives at the apartment, records state. Bond was set at $250,000.

