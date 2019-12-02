Lake Dallas police responded to a call around 12:58 a.m. Monday about gunshots at the Best Western Inn and Suites, located in the 300 block of W. Swisher Road.
Upon arrival officers discovered a 24-year-old male in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Medical City of Denton, where he died.
A suspect, who was a guest at the hotel, was arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail on murder charges. Police said there is no threat of further violence.
