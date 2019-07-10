Hazmat spill

A 55-gallon drum, containing hydrochloric acid, spilled on E. Hundley Drive and Shady Shores Road.

 Courtesy of the Lake Dallas Police Department

The Lake Dallas Police Department continues to investigate a hazardous material spill that occurred Wednesday morning.

According to police, at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday an unknown person lost a 55-gallon drum, containing hydrochloric acid, which is used primarily to clean mortar and brick materials.

The spill occurred at the intersection of E. Hundley Drive and Shady Shores Road. The drum hit the pavement and the contents of the drum began spilling out. The drum came to rest in the bar-ditch on the southeast side of the intersection and the contents of the drum continued to spill out, police said.

The spill was contained to a 10 foot by 3 foot area. The Lake Cities Fire Department responded to the spill, along with the Denton Fire Department Hazardous Material Unit and Lake Dallas PD.

The Denton Fire Department Hazardous Material Unit was able to neutralize the hazardous material so no further contamination occurred, police said. Chico Auto Parts and Service, Inc. Environmental Services Unit responded to the scene and was able to clean up the spill.

The spill caused a short road closure from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas PD is continuing to investigate the incident to determine who was transporting this material and determine why it was not reported by the transport company.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments