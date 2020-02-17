The Lake Dallas Public Library has launched a new program to circulate mobile hotspots to its patrons.
The library has nine mobile hotspots, which it will circulate to the public for a period of two weeks at a time.
“A substantial number of households in our area are without reliable Internet or Internet service at all. By providing this service, we are able to provide connectivity to students and adults who need to do research, homework, or stay up to date with the news or technology,” said Natalie McAdams, director of the Lake Dallas Public Library.
The mobile hotspots, purchased through nonprofit retailer Mobile Beacon, provide 4G Internet service and unlimited data usage. Library patrons can place the hotspots on hold through the library’s catalog located at lakedallas.com/Library, by phone at 940-497-3566, or in person at the Lake Dallas Public Library located at 302 S. Shady Shores Road in Lake Dallas.
For more information, contact McAdams at 940-497-3566 or at nmcadams@lakedallas.com.
