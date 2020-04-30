Last week, the Lake Dallas Parks Department received the solar lights that were recommended by the Parks Board and approved by the City Council for installation at Willow Grove Park.
The installation of these lights ensures better efficiency and minimizes issues of power during times of flooding. The new lights are an all-in-one unit that contain the solar panel, lights and batteries located at the top of the pole.
These lights also have a motion sensor which allows for soft lighting in the area that will not take away the experience from campers in the park.
For updates on all projects happening in the city, visit lakedallas.com/PublicWorks and check out the interactive project map.
