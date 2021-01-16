The Little Elm Police Department has a program that helps missing seniors find their way back to their family.
Lt. Marcus Maxie of the LEPD said the program has been in place for a little over two years and has been helpful locating missing seniors.
“If you’re a caregiver of a senior with early onset of dementia or Alzheimer’s, a resident can fill out a form that gives us information of their loved one,” Maxie said. “So if we find the person who is lost in town limits, if we get a name we can go to the document, get the contact information and contact that person’s loved one.”
Maxie said the program is available to anyone in Little Elm or the areas that LEPD serves, such as Paloma Creek, Frisco Ranch and Frisco West.
Anyone interested can go to the Little Elm Police Department’s Facebook page or tinyurl.com/yx9rpqfu and fill out information such as the senior’s name, address and some medical questions. A photo of the senior must be uploaded.
“We’re not asking for their social security information,” Maxie said. “We just want the information to contact a loved one to let them know we found them. It helps.”
The form can be completed electronically or submitted in person at the Little Elm Police Department 88 W. Eldorado Parkway.
Maxie said after seeing a similar program at another agency he brought it to LEPD and tailored it to his department.
Maxie said when the program first began it helped three or four people. He said it continues to benefit families today.
“About a week and a half ago a gentleman from the Paloma Creek area with dementia was supposed to go get a haircut,” he said. “But he had been gone for several hours, and his family became worried. He was later found in Denton. The only reason we were able to find anything out is that we had a Be On The Lookout broadcast throughout the county.”
